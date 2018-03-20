WWE News: Video of Brock Lesnar Attacking Roman Reigns, Behind the Scenes of Ultimate Deletion, Stock Up

– WWE has posted video of Brock Lesnar attacking Roman Reigns from last night’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below from the Raw opening segment:

– WWE’s stock closed at $36.49 on Tuesday, up $0.01 (0.03%) from the previous closing price.

– Reby Hardy posted a behind-the-scenes video from the Ultimate Deletion to her YouTube account, which you can check out below. The song used in the match is titled “Live In Fear of Deletion”: