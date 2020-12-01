wrestling / News
WWE News: Video for Uncool With Alexa Bliss Episode 11, Xavier Woods Builds His First Gaming PC Rig, Family Fitness Challenge Episode 3
December 1, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released the full video version of Episode 11 of Uncool With Alexa Bliss from last week. This episode featured Bliss interviewing Jaret on his band Bowling For Soup. That video is available below.
– UpUpDownDown showcased Xavier Woods building his PC gaming rig, which you can see here:
– WWE released Episode 3 of the WWE and Nestlé Pure Life Family Fitness Challenge, featuring Titus O’Neil and his sons, which you can check out below:
