WWE News: Vince McMahon Poses With Great Khali, Joe Louis Arena Tribute Video, SummerSlam 2013 Match

– WWE posted the following two videos to their YouTube account. The first is a tribute to the Joe Louis, arena, which will host its final WWE event on Saturday before the venue is closed on Sunday and torn down. The second video is the full match between John Cena and Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2013, which saw Daniel Bryan win the WWE Championship. Bryan was then immediately cashed in on by MITB holder Randy Orton after Triple H gave him a Pedigree:

– The Great Khali posted the following photo of himself and Vince McMahon at Battleground on Sunday. Khali appeared in the main event to help Jinder Mahal beat Randy Orton and retain the WWE Championship: