– WWE will be at Ford Park in Beaumont, Texas tonight for Saturday Night’s Main event. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) vs. The Usos w/ Solo Sikoa

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Shotzi

* Also set to appear: Sheamus, LA Knight, Ricochet, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Viking Raiders

Another Saturday Night’s Main Event show is being held today in Paris, France. WWE is advertising Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, Bayley, and Bobby Lashley for the event. This will be the final night of WWE’s European tour.

– WWE Sunday Stunner will be heading to Bossier City, Louisiana tomorrow at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, with the following advertised lineup:

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Usos

* Also set to appear: Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, and more

– Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil celebrates his birthday today, turning 46 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday as well: