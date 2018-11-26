Quantcast

 

WWE News: Will Ospreay Comments on NXT UK Talent Restrictions, WWE Wishes Ivory Happy Birthday

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Will Ospreay Surprised

– Will Ospreay took to Twitter to make a tongue-in-cheek reference to WWE’s reportedly limiting where NXT UK talent can work in terms of outside companies. Ospreay posted the following in response to the reports:

– WWE posted to Instagram to wish Ivory a happy fifty-seventh birthday:

