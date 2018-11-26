wrestling / News
WWE News: Will Ospreay Comments on NXT UK Talent Restrictions, WWE Wishes Ivory Happy Birthday
November 26, 2018 | Posted by
– Will Ospreay took to Twitter to make a tongue-in-cheek reference to WWE’s reportedly limiting where NXT UK talent can work in terms of outside companies. Ospreay posted the following in response to the reports:
So who am I allowed to wrestle in the UK now ?
— ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) November 26, 2018
– WWE posted to Instagram to wish Ivory a happy fifty-seventh birthday: