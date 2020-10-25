wrestling / News
WWE News: William Shatner & Michelle McCool Set for Wednesday’s The Bump, Ruby Riott Tries Sally From The Nightmare Before Christmas Makeup Job, WWE Ahora La Previa for HIAC Livestream
October 25, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced the guests for the next episode of The Bump debuting at its regular time on Wednesday, October 28. This week’s episode will feature Rey Mysterio, William Shatner, Shotzi Blackheart, Michelle McCool, and Izzy as guests.
– Ruby Riott released a new vlog on Friday where she attempts to recreate the look of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. You can check out that video below:
– The livestream is now available for the WWE Ahora Presentación Especial: LA PREVIA for today’s Hell in a Cell event. Drew McIntyre is a guest on today’s show. You can check out that video below:
