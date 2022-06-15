wrestling / News

WWE News: Windham Rotunda Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Wyatt Family and Roman Reigns, NXT 2.0 Highlights From Last Night, WWE Asks If John Cena Is The GOAT

June 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bray Wyatt The Fiend Windham Rotunda Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Instagram, Windham Rotunda (formerly Bray Wyatt) shared a never-before-seen photo of the Wyatt Family and Roman Reigns. It’s a picture of Wyatt, as The Fiend, standing with Erick Redbeard and Brodie Lee. Reigns is photobombing in the background.

He wrote: “I just found this picture. I didn’t know I had it, but it really made me smile. I hope it does the same for some of you. #goodbyeforever.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT 2.0:

– WWE asked their fans if John Cena is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time):

