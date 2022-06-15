wrestling / News
WWE News: Windham Rotunda Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Wyatt Family and Roman Reigns, NXT 2.0 Highlights From Last Night, WWE Asks If John Cena Is The GOAT
– In a post on Instagram, Windham Rotunda (formerly Bray Wyatt) shared a never-before-seen photo of the Wyatt Family and Roman Reigns. It’s a picture of Wyatt, as The Fiend, standing with Erick Redbeard and Brodie Lee. Reigns is photobombing in the background.
He wrote: “I just found this picture. I didn’t know I had it, but it really made me smile. I hope it does the same for some of you. #goodbyeforever.”
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT 2.0:
– WWE asked their fans if John Cena is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time):
Drop a 🐐 below if you think @JohnCena is the G.O.A.T. #CenaMonth pic.twitter.com/BejxGQQyiH
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2022
