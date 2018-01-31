WWE News: WWE Acknowledges Samir Singh Injury, Clip From Monday’s WWE 24

– WWE has acknowledged Samir Singh’s torn ACL in a post made to WWE.com. Singh underwent surgery for the injury. You can see the full announcement below:

Samir Singh suffers injury

Samir Singh revealed on Instagram that he recently suffered a torn ACL and will be out of action.

Singh underwent surgery last week and is already rehabilitating for his return to the ring.

Stay tuned to WWE.com and Singh’s social media for more news on his recovery as it becomes available.

– WWE posted the following video from the WWE 24 special that aired Monday after Raw looking at WrestleMania 33. The clip features Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins preparing for their big entrances in their respective matches on last year’s show: