WWE News: WWE Files For More NXT UK Trademarks, New Clip From WWE Story Time, Stock Update
– Fightful reports that on October 5, WWE filed for more trademarks, including some for NXT UK talent. The terms include: WWE Watch Along, Dave Mastiff, Eddie Dennis, Dany Luna, Candy Flores and Ashton Smith.
The trademarks are for: “International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.”
– WWE has released a new clip from Story Time season four, which is now available on the WWE Network.
– WWE stock opened at $39.96 per share this morning.
