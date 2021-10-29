WWE News: WWE Hiring Shorter Referees, Joaquin Wilde Recalls Designing ROH Logo, Jungle Cruise To Premiere In China

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is looking at hiring shorter referees as a way to make their current talent look taller.

– In a post on Twitter, NXT’s Joaquin Wilde noted that he helped create the original logo for Ring of Honor back in 2002, when he was only fifteen. He added that he finally got to wrestle for them in 2010 with a few dark matches.

Shoutout to 15 year old me, Paint Shop Pro 6 and the Dark Crystal font https://t.co/XKEm0OczWV — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) October 28, 2021

I did a couple dark matches in 2010 pic.twitter.com/rsnMC1VQl3 — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) October 28, 2021

– Jungle Cruise, starring The Rock, will premiere in China on November 12. November 12 is also Disney+ day, which will see several originals debut on the service, including Jungle Cruise.