wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Offers Update On Shane McMahon/Kevin Owens Feud That Isn’t An Update, Highlights From NXT and NXT UK, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
September 12, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has offered a storyline update on the feud between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, which resulted in McMahon ‘firing’ Owens on Smackdown this past Tuesday. Of course, the update isn’t really an update, because WWE.com just says that neither offered no comment. It reads:
Update on Shane McMahon’s firing of Kevin Owens
WWE.com reached out to Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, and both declined to comment on Owens’ firing on last night’s SmackDown LIVE.
Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms for further updates.
– Today would have been the 62nd birthday of Road Warrior Hawk, who passed away at the age of 46 in 2003.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episodes of NXT and NXT UK:
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Sid Vicious Threatening to Sue WWF in 1997 Over Contract Dispute
- More on WWE Planning Announce Changes: Michael Cole to Smackdown, More
- Triple H on How NXT Will be Its Own Distinct Brand on USA, Says 205 Live Will Move More Towards NXT
- Jim Ross On Whether WWE Tried to Bring Brock Lesnar Back After His NFL Tryout Went South, Lesnar Being Burned Out