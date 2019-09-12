WWE News: WWE Offers Update On Shane McMahon/Kevin Owens Feud That Isn’t An Update, Highlights From NXT and NXT UK, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– WWE has offered a storyline update on the feud between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, which resulted in McMahon ‘firing’ Owens on Smackdown this past Tuesday. Of course, the update isn’t really an update, because WWE.com just says that neither offered no comment. It reads:

Update on Shane McMahon’s firing of Kevin Owens

WWE.com reached out to Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, and both declined to comment on Owens’ firing on last night’s SmackDown LIVE.

Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms for further updates.

– Today would have been the 62nd birthday of Road Warrior Hawk, who passed away at the age of 46 in 2003.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episodes of NXT and NXT UK: