WWE News: WWE Previews Endurance of Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins, Nikki Bella Plans A Wedding, Advertised Matches For Tonight’s WWE Live Event

July 6, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins Dolph Ziggler Extreme Rules

– In a post on Twitter, WWE looked at the endurance of both Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins ahead of their thirty minute Iron Man match at Extreme Rules for the Intercontinental title.

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video with Nikki Bella planning a wedding in New York.

– The advertised matches for the RAW live event in Philadelphia include a six-man tag main event of Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens, Elias and Baron Corbin, plus Nia Jax & Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James, Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Lashley.

