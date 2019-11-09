wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Reacts to New Day’s Title Win, John Cena Answers Rapid-Fire Questions
November 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Xavier Woods was, unsurprisingly, ecstatic to see his New Day brethren win the Smackdown Tag Team Championships on tonight’s show. Woods posted video that you can see below to Twitter of his reaction to the title win. He noted that the win also applies to him, since all three of them are a team:
HELLLLLL YEAAAAAAAAAAA @TrueKofi @WWEBigE #NewDayRule pic.twitter.com/zTQWasSMTT
— Austin Creed’s Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 9, 2019
– John Cena did a video for E! News promoting his new film Playing With Fire, answering rapid-fire questions about a variety of topics including the most awkward part of filming his Trainwreck love scene, his most time-consuming grooming ritual and more:
