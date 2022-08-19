WWE News: Xia Brookside Confirms Release From WWE, Triple H Notes Milestone For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Note On Wrestlers In Montreal Tonight’s Smackdown

– In a post on Twitter, Xia Brookside confirmed that she has been released from WWE. Her name was included among several talents that had been moved to WWE’s Alumni section yesterday.

She wrote: “Where it all began. 8th August 2018 I debuted for the @WWE #maeyoungclassic, 28th august 2018 I signed my first contract. This month would have been 4 years with the WWE. From the 18/19 year old girl travelling the world on her own doing tours of Japan/America/Europe, making a name for herself to the incredible journey I’ve had on the WWE NXTUK brand. It’s been a blast.

It’s not over, this is a new chapter in my life that I am very optimistic and excited about.

Thank you for everyone in @WWE that supported me and to all my fans that have stayed and grown with me.

Here’s to the next chapter! LFG!”

– Triple H noted on Twitter that tonight’s Smackdown will be the 1,200th episode of the show.

He wrote: “From the first #Smackdown April 29, 1999 in New Haven, CT to the 1200th tonight in Montréal, Canada…

A huge milestone for the brand, the Superstars who’ve pushed it forward and a THANK YOU to the @WWE Universe who watched every week! Ep. 1200 is live TONIGHT on @WWEonFOX”

From the first #Smackdown April 29, 1999 in New Haven, CT to the 1200th tonight in Montréal, Canada… A huge milestone for the brand, the Superstars who’ve pushed it forward and a THANK YOU to the @WWE Universe who watched every week! Ep. 1200 is live TONIGHT on @WWEonFOX! — Triple H (@TripleH) August 19, 2022

– PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens and Riddle are in Montreal for tonight’s Smackdown taping. There were plans for them to work a dark match main event.