WWE News: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins Launch New Comedy YouTube Series, Gene Okerlund Special Bonus Clip

January 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zack Ryder WWE Main Event

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have launched a new comedy szeries on their Major Wrestling Figure podcast, titled “S.T.O.M.P. In Paradise.” You can see the first episode below along with Ryder’s Tweets announcing the series:

– WWE released a new bonus clip from tonight’s “Let Me Tell You Something, Mean Gene” special. The Gene Okerlund special will premiere after Raw and features WWE stars past and present remembering Okerlund.

