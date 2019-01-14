WWE News: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins Launch New Comedy YouTube Series, Gene Okerlund Special Bonus Clip

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have launched a new comedy szeries on their Major Wrestling Figure podcast, titled “S.T.O.M.P. In Paradise.” You can see the first episode below along with Ryder’s Tweets announcing the series:

People often ask me why I haven’t been wrestling on TV as much or when I’m going to start making fun YouTube videos again……I’ve joined the Special Tactical Operations Military Police…in Paradise…ENJOY! #STOMPinParadise https://t.co/WzcxOr3E3q pic.twitter.com/B3svIlbJJ4 — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 14, 2019

– WWE released a new bonus clip from tonight’s “Let Me Tell You Something, Mean Gene” special. The Gene Okerlund special will premiere after Raw and features WWE stars past and present remembering Okerlund.