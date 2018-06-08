WWE News: Zack Ryder Watches Jurassic World, Moose Promises To Hurt Eli Drake Next Week, New Total Bellas Preview Video

– Here is Zack Ryder, watching Jurassic World in anticipation of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom…

Just finished watching @JurassicWorld. Cannot wait for the sequel! pic.twitter.com/tLEYlyBUQS — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 8, 2018

– It was announced on last night’s Impact Wrestling that Eli Drake will face Moose in a #1 contender’s match next week. Last night Drake laid out Moose during the Fact of Life segment, and now Moose plans on not only winning, but hurting Drake…

– In this Total Bellas preview clip, Brie Bella and Birdie comfort Nikki Bella after she’s surprised by a heartfelt letter from John Cena…