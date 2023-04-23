wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Set For Next Episode of The Bump, Previews of Tomorrow’s WWE Rivals, Smackdown In Three Minutes
April 22, 2023
– Matt Camp revealed on today’s Smackdown Lowdown that Zelina Vega will be the guest on Wednesday’s episode of The Bump.
– WWE has released clips for tomorrow’s episodes of WWE Rivals, looking at Stone Cold Steve Austin’s rivalries with Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.
– WWE has also released a video looking at last night’s Smackdown in three minutes.
