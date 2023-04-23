wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega Set For Next Episode of The Bump, Previews of Tomorrow’s WWE Rivals, Smackdown In Three Minutes

April 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Superstar and anime super fan Zelina Vega at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. She presented _Best Anime Song_ and _Best Romance._ Image Credit: Crunchyroll

– Matt Camp revealed on today’s Smackdown Lowdown that Zelina Vega will be the guest on Wednesday’s episode of The Bump.

– WWE has released clips for tomorrow’s episodes of WWE Rivals, looking at Stone Cold Steve Austin’s rivalries with Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

– WWE has also released a video looking at last night’s Smackdown in three minutes.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE Rivals, Zelina Vega, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading