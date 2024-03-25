WWE Next Gen To Stream Next Week On The Roku Channel, Trailer Released

The Roku Channel has released the trailer for the upcoming documentary Next Gen, which will stream on the platform next week. It will be available on April 1 and is narrated by John Cena. The special was previously titled WWE Recruits.

These athletes are the future of the @WWE. From executive producer John Cena, stream all access docuseries #WWENextGen free on April 1. Only on @therokuchannel. pic.twitter.com/RsTZm0SWkR — Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) March 25, 2024