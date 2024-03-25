wrestling / News
WWE Next Gen To Stream Next Week On The Roku Channel, Trailer Released
March 25, 2024 | Posted by
The Roku Channel has released the trailer for the upcoming documentary Next Gen, which will stream on the platform next week. It will be available on April 1 and is narrated by John Cena. The special was previously titled WWE Recruits.
These athletes are the future of the @WWE. From executive producer John Cena, stream all access docuseries #WWENextGen free on April 1. Only on @therokuchannel. pic.twitter.com/RsTZm0SWkR
— Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) March 25, 2024
