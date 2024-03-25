wrestling / News

WWE Next Gen To Stream Next Week On The Roku Channel, Trailer Released

March 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Next Gen Image Credit: WWE

The Roku Channel has released the trailer for the upcoming documentary Next Gen, which will stream on the platform next week. It will be available on April 1 and is narrated by John Cena. The special was previously titled WWE Recruits.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Next Gen, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading