WWE NXT 2.0 Rises in Viewership Again, Sees Slight Drop in Ratings This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings in for this week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Viewership actually rose this week, but ratings were slightly down in the key demo.

Last night’s live USA Network broadcast drew an average audience of 619,000 viewers. That’s slightly above last week’s average audience for the show, which drew 593,000 viewers.

However, ratings in the P18-49 key demo had a slight drop this week. NXT 2.0 drew a 0.13 rating (or 170,000 viewers), which is slightly down from last week’s 0.14 number in the same key demo.

NXT ranked No. 39 for cable originals on Tuesday, up slightly from its No. 41 ranking for last week. The Real Housewives of New Jersey topped the key demo ratings on Tuesday with a 0.35. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership with 3.558 million viewers.

WWE NXT 2.0 will be airing on the SyFy channel over the next two weeks due to NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games on USA. This includes the NXT Vengeance Day special, which will have to air on SyFy on February 15.