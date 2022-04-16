wrestling / News

WWE NXT 2.0 Wrestlers To Appear On NXT UK Soon

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT UK Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE NXT 2.0 wrestlers Damon Kemp, Ivy Nile and Lash Legend are set to appear on NXT UK soon, as photos posted online showed they were in the area for tapings.

Kemp wrote: “Crazy opportunity to be here in London for #NXTUK.

Legend added: “Making it OFFICIAL in #NXTUK #tallsandsmalls

