WWE NXT 2.0 Wrestlers To Appear On NXT UK Soon
April 16, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 wrestlers Damon Kemp, Ivy Nile and Lash Legend are set to appear on NXT UK soon, as photos posted online showed they were in the area for tapings.
Kemp wrote: “Crazy opportunity to be here in London for #NXTUK.”
Legend added: “Making it OFFICIAL in #NXTUK #tallsandsmalls”
