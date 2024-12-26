wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Considering Nashville Episode of NXT, List of NXT Live Dates, WWE Vault Shares ECW Six-Man Tag With The Steiners
– PWInsider reports that WWE is considering holding NXT tapings in Nashville, TN, as well as a return to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. There’s no word on if the dates are official at this time.
– Here are the upcoming dates for NXT through February:
* January 11 in Jacksonville, Florida at The Armory
* January 17 in Citrus Springs, Florida at The Community Center
* January 18 in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium
* February 7 in Lakeland, Florida at the Armory
* February 8 in Tampa, Florida at the University Area Community Complex (UACDC)
* February 21 in Fort Pierce, Florida at the Havert L. Fenn Center
* February 22 in Sebring, Florida at the Alan Jay Arena
– The WWE Vault channel has shared a six-man tag team match from ECW, with the Steiner Brothers & Eddie Guerrero vs. Cactus Jack, Dean Malenko & Scorpio.
