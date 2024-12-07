– WWE NXT presents NXT Deadline later tonight. Trick Williams defends his NXT Championship against Ridge Holland. Also, there will be two Iron Survivor Challenges.

WWE NXT Deadline is being held at The Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ridge Holland

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Eddy Thorpe

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. Zaria vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights

* NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker