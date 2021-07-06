WWE NXT Great American Bash Preview, New Promo Video

– Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT will be a special event featuring the return of The Great American Bash. The episode will air live tonight on the USA Network. Here’s the current lineup:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart

* Million Dollar Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

If Knight wins, Grimes must become his butler.

* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano to meet face-to-face

* Hit Row to host Championship Cypher

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s Great American Bash, which you can see below.