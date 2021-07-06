wrestling / News

WWE NXT Great American Bash Preview, New Promo Video

July 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Great American Bash

– Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT will be a special event featuring the return of The Great American Bash. The episode will air live tonight on the USA Network. Here’s the current lineup:

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart
Million Dollar Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes
If Knight wins, Grimes must become his butler.
* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano to meet face-to-face
* Hit Row to host Championship Cypher

