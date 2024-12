WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando: Trick Williams Teams with Je’Von Evans

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand earlier tonight at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors def. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont

* Dani Palmer def. Kali Armstrong

* Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne)

* Cora Jade def. Kelani Jordan

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) def. Stephanie Vaquer via DQ

* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley def. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx)

* Dante Chen def. Ethan Page

* Giulia def. Nikkita Lyons

* The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino) def. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey)

* NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) (w/ Cora Jade) def. Wren Sinclair (w/ Charlie Dempsey)

* Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans def. Brooks Jensen & Shawn Spears