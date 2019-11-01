wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 10.31.19: Men’s & Women’s Halloween Costume Battle Royals, More
– WWE held an NXT live event in Orlando, Florida on Thursday night, featuring both men’s and women’s Halloween costume battle royals and more. The results are below, per Wrestling Inc:
* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler won the women’s Halloween costume battle royal. Baszler was dressed as Darth Vader. Rhea Ripley went as Triple H, Tegan Nox as a female Kane, Jessamyn Duke as Matt Riddle, Chelsea Green as Jennifer Lopez, Xia Li as Street Fighter’s Chun Li. There were about 15-16 total participants
* Keith Lee defeated Austin Theory
* The Outliers defeated Nick Ogarelli and Denzel DeJournette
* Big Jordan defeated Kona Reeves
* Xia Li defeated Taynara Conti
* Bronson Reed won the men’s Halloween costume battle royal. Reed was dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. This led to a special appearance by WWE PC Coach Scotty 2 Hotty, who danced with Reed and others to close the show. There were 15-16 in this match too. Other highlights were Jeet Rama as Superman, Cezar Bononi as a statue of Caesar, Cal Bloom and Daniel Vidot as Ken and Ryu from Street Fighter, Steve Cutler as Dexter Lumis, Lumis as himself, Marcel Barthel as himself because Halloween is stupid, Chase Parker as ECW Champion Steve Corino, Aleksandar Jaksic as Rhea Ripley
#NXTOrlando Halloween battle royal 2019. @jessamynduke as @SuperKingofBros bc obviously pic.twitter.com/qDVsXweZhr
— OMG its Price (@omgitsprice) October 31, 2019
#NXTOrlando Halloween battle royal 2019 @RheaRipley_WWE as the Game @TripleH with @ShaneThorneWWE as #Chyna pic.twitter.com/sCJ51f8vBQ
— OMG its Price (@omgitsprice) October 31, 2019
… @jessamynduke as @SuperKingofBros and @RheaRipley_WWE as @TripleH 😂😂 #nxtorlando pic.twitter.com/df8VmgpdNA
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) October 31, 2019
#NXTOrlando Halloween battle royal 2019 @TeganNoxWWE_ as Lady @KaneWWE pic.twitter.com/zEjz4cbZ3w
— OMG its Price (@omgitsprice) October 31, 2019
#NXTOrlando Halloween battle royal 2019 Tethered @MiaYim #Us pic.twitter.com/rTn7FTOvRy
— OMG its Price (@omgitsprice) October 31, 2019
KANE JUST CHOKESLAMMED CHYNA STRAIGHT TO HELL @ShaneThorneWWE @TeganNoxWWE_ #NXTOrlando #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/AVodSHXkv2
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) November 1, 2019
Darth Baszler eliminates JLO and flappy dancer with the help from HHH 👏😂 @QoSBaszler @ImChelseaGreen @DeonnaPurrazzo @RheaRipley_WWE #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/6Yf6fDt5Za
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) November 1, 2019
Darth Baszler uses the force @QoSBaszler @TeganNoxWWE_ #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/gfjtxIoDi5
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) November 1, 2019
11!! #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/J8x9pasdpv
— Tarra (@Tarratastic) November 1, 2019
I CANT 😂😂😂 #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/yBNzo7nSY0
— Tarra (@Tarratastic) November 1, 2019
