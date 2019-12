WWE NXT Live Results 12.5.19: Shayna Baszler Defends Title, Shotzi Blackheart Debuts

– WWE held an all-women NXT live event on Thursday night in Jacksonville, Florida featuring an NXT Women’s Championship match and more. Highlights are below, per Fightful:

* Kayden Carter def. Deonna Purrazzo

I heard @DeonnaPurrazzo gives out free neck braces to anyone who kicks out of her finishers. Yah free stuff for @wwekayden! #nxtjacksonville #nxtcoconutloop pic.twitter.com/EvfojPJec7 — JoshK (@figure22leglock) December 6, 2019

* Vanessa Borne def. Indi Hartwell

* Io Shairi def. Santana Garrett

* Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae & Mia Yim def. Dakota Kai, Jessamyn Duke, & Marina Shafir

* Bianca Belair def. MJ Jenkins

– Karen Q cut a promo

My first time stepping foot in a ring since I broke my leg. This was sweet. Thank you all for the warm welcome! #NXTJacksonville https://t.co/cufVQfvVg2 — Karen Q (@karenmeee) December 6, 2019

* Xia Li def. Jessi Kamea

* Chelsea Green def. Shotzi Blackheart

* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Reina Gonzalez