WWE NXT Live Results 6.7.24: Gallus Battles Chase U, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night, with Gallus in six-man tag team action and more. You can see the full results from the Davenport, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Je’Von Evans def. Anthony Luke

* Lainey Reid def. Zena Sterling

* Eddy Thorpe def. Shiloh Hill

* Tatum Paxley def. Layla Diggs

* Duke Hudson def. Wolfgang via DQ after Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey interfered

* The Family def. Uriah Connors, Joshua Black & Antione Frazier

* Adriana Rizzo def. Stevie Turner

* Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe def. Kale Dixon & Sexy BJ Ray

* Izzi Dame def. Wren Sinclair

* Gallus def. Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Ridge Holland