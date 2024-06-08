wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 6.7.24: Gallus Battles Chase U, More
WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night, with Gallus in six-man tag team action and more. You can see the full results from the Davenport, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Je’Von Evans def. Anthony Luke
* Lainey Reid def. Zena Sterling
* Eddy Thorpe def. Shiloh Hill
* Tatum Paxley def. Layla Diggs
* Duke Hudson def. Wolfgang via DQ after Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey interfered
* The Family def. Uriah Connors, Joshua Black & Antione Frazier
* Adriana Rizzo def. Stevie Turner
* Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe def. Kale Dixon & Sexy BJ Ray
* Izzi Dame def. Wren Sinclair
* Gallus def. Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Ridge Holland
#nxtdavenport @StevieTurnerWWE stretching @AdrianaRizzoWWE pic.twitter.com/ffJA7GZCgj
— Chip (@Evitcefed) June 8, 2024
#nxtdavenport pic.twitter.com/zFg9FPA8wH
— Chip (@Evitcefed) June 8, 2024
#nxtdavenport pic.twitter.com/dOHXFDBdFV
— Chip (@Evitcefed) June 8, 2024