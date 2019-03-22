wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results: Velveteen Dream Battles Matt Riddle, More
– WWE held an NXT live event on Thursday night in Sanford, Florida, main evented by Matt Riddle vs. Velveteen Dream. The results were, per Fightful:
* Mia Yim def. Deonna Purrazzo
* Adrian Jaoude & Cezar Bononi def. Scott Parker & Big Magic
* Punishment Martinez def. Luke Menzies
* Robert Strauss (Robbie E) makes his debut as the manager for Saurav Gurjar & Rinku Singh.
* Saurav Gurjar ( w/ Singh and Strauss ) def. Jonah Rock
* The Forgotten Sons def. The Street Profits
* Danny Burch def. Shane Thorne. Burch and Eric Bugenhagen performed after the match.
* Kairi Sane & Io Sharai def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah
* NXT North American Title: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Matt Riddle