WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Tick Down This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. This week’s show saw its numbers drop following the NXT Roadblock special that took place last week.

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT averaged 590,000 viewers. The overall viewership dropped from last week’s 624,000 viewers for the Roadblock special.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down this week. The live USA Network broadcast drew a 0.15, which decreased from last week’s 0.17 rating.

NXT ranked No. 19 for Tuesday cable original programming, falling from the No. 13 slot the show ranked at for Roadblock. The TruTV broadcast of the NCAA Basketball game featuring Pitt vs. Mississippi State topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.59. FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight topped Tuesday viewership at 3.139 million viewers.