WWE NXT Preview: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe Title Bout, Fraxiom Defend Titles
– WWE NXT returns with a new episode live tonight on The CW. Trick Williams will be defending his NXT Championship against Eddy Thorpe.
Also set for tonight, Axiom and Nathan Frazer defend their tag team titles against Gallus, and Axiom will have to pull double-duty, facing Oba Femi As well. Tonight’s show will air on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey & Wolfgang)
* Oba Femi vs. Axiom
* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria
* Wren Sinclair vs. Jaida Parker
🚨 🚨 🚨
After their run-in last week, @WrenSinclairWWE and @Jaida_Parkerwwe will go one-on-one TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📍 LOWELL, MA
🎟️ https://t.co/d6pO7lYhnq pic.twitter.com/VKKbpVuvTF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 16, 2024
.@Axiom_WWE will pull double duty THIS TUESDAY when Fraxiom defend the Tag Team Titles against Gallus AND he goes on-on-one with @Obaofwwe on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/Ei8E6HzVUu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 15, 2024
After fooling EVERYBODY with a "backstage attack", @EddyThorpe_WWE will get his shot at the NXT Championship when he faces @_trickwilliams TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📍 LOWELL, MA
🎟️ https://t.co/R4pwNrzhEY pic.twitter.com/z6mntHnvAM
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 14, 2024