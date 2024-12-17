– WWE NXT returns with a new episode live tonight on The CW. Trick Williams will be defending his NXT Championship against Eddy Thorpe.

Also set for tonight, Axiom and Nathan Frazer defend their tag team titles against Gallus, and Axiom will have to pull double-duty, facing Oba Femi As well. Tonight’s show will air on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey & Wolfgang)

* Oba Femi vs. Axiom

* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

* Wren Sinclair vs. Jaida Parker

.@Axiom_WWE will pull double duty THIS TUESDAY when Fraxiom defend the Tag Team Titles against Gallus AND he goes on-on-one with @Obaofwwe on #WWENXT! 📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/Ei8E6HzVUu — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 15, 2024