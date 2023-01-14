WWE NXT UK’s Jinny Announces Retirement From Wrestling

– In a statement, she posted on her Twitter account earlier today, WWE NXT talent Jinny has announced her retirement from professional wrestling.

“After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots. Thank you for all the memories. I’ll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I’m excited about what’s next.”

As previously noted, Jinny was dealing with her injury last September, which kept her off TV around the time NXT UK folded. It was not confirmed at the time if she was among the NXT UK layoffs that didn’t get carried over to the NXT roster.

She joined the WWE as part of the NXT UK brand in 2018 after taking part in the Mae Young Classic earlier in the year. Over the course of her career, Jinny also competed in PROGRESS Wrestling and Revolution Pro Wrestling, winning the Progress Women’s Champion and RevPro British Women’s Championship. You can view Jinny’s tweet announcing her retirement below: