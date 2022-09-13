wrestling / News
Update To Jinny’s Health And Status With WWE
Given the massive layoffs at NXT UK recently, Jinny’s appearance in the WWE.com alumni section gave fans cause for concern. Fightful Select reached out to WWE has revealed no official statement of Jinny leaving the company or knowledge of such intent, although official sources did report that Jinny was dealing with an injury and hadn’t been in the USA for a few weeks. That was confirmed on Jinny’s social media as seen below.
Fightful also reached out to Jinny directly for more details but has not received a response yet.
@HM_Passport I am waiting for my supporting documents & old passport which contains my US visa. I applied for a fast track passport service & paid extra for delivery. I received my new passport but, I can't travel back to the States (12th) without my documents! Can you DM me.
— Jinny (@JinnyCouture) September 9, 2022
