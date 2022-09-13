Update To Jinny’s Health And Status With WWE

Given the massive layoffs at NXT UK recently, Jinny’s appearance in the WWE.com alumni section gave fans cause for concern. Fightful Select reached out to WWE has revealed no official statement of Jinny leaving the company or knowledge of such intent, although official sources did report that Jinny was dealing with an injury and hadn’t been in the USA for a few weeks. That was confirmed on Jinny’s social media as seen below.

Fightful also reached out to Jinny directly for more details but has not received a response yet.