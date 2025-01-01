wrestling / News
WWE NXT Year-End Award Results
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
WWE had its annual year-end awards for its NXT brand on tonight’s episode, the final episode of the year. The announced winners include:
* Match of the Year: Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak (Stand and Deliver)
* Moment of the Year: Joe Hendry arrives in NXT
* Tag Team of the Year: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazier & Axiom)
* Female Superstar of the Year: Roxanne Perez
* Male Superstar of the Year: Oba Femi
* PLE of the Year: Stand and Deliver
