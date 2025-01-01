WWE NXT Year-End Award Results

WWE had its annual year-end awards for its NXT brand on tonight’s episode, the final episode of the year. The announced winners include:

* Match of the Year: Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak (Stand and Deliver)

* Moment of the Year: Joe Hendry arrives in NXT

* Tag Team of the Year: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazier & Axiom)

* Female Superstar of the Year: Roxanne Perez

* Male Superstar of the Year: Oba Femi

* PLE of the Year: Stand and Deliver