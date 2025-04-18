WWE Officially Reveals Set For Wrestlemania 41

wrestling / News

April 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestlemania 41 Image Credit: ESPN

WWE has officially revealed the set for Wrestlemania 41, ahead of this weekend’s event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The stage was shown on the Pat McAfee Show, with Stephanie McMahon providing the introduction.

