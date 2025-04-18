wrestling / News
WWE Officially Reveals Set For Wrestlemania 41
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has officially revealed the set for Wrestlemania 41, ahead of this weekend’s event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The stage was shown on the Pat McAfee Show, with Stephanie McMahon providing the introduction.
It was our distinct honor to be a part of launching WrestleMania 41
The weekend is about to be legendary.. The show immaculate.. and THE SET IS ICONIC
🗣KILLED IT @stephanieMcMahon#McAfeeAtMania #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/w6O6m63g61
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 18, 2025
The WrestleMania stage reveal on Pat McAfee's show pic.twitter.com/SDKeVYgcMk
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 18, 2025
Official WrestleMania 41 stage 🔥#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ozf6Uvkodd
— FXN Wrasslin (@FXNwrasslin) April 18, 2025
