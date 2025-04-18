WWE Officially Reveals Set For Wrestlemania 41

WWE has officially revealed the set for Wrestlemania 41, ahead of this weekend’s event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The stage was shown on the Pat McAfee Show, with Stephanie McMahon providing the introduction.

It was our distinct honor to be a part of launching WrestleMania 41

The weekend is about to be legendary.. The show immaculate.. and THE SET IS ICONIC

🗣KILLED IT @stephanieMcMahon#McAfeeAtMania #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/w6O6m63g61

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 18, 2025