WWE on SyFy Shows Will Reportedly Air With Limited Commercial Breaks

– As previously reported, the next two weeks of WWE Raw and NXT 2.0 programming will be airing on the SyFy channel due to Olympic Games coverage on USA Network. Andrew Zarian reported on today’s Mat Men Podcast (via WrestlingInc.com) that the upcoming preempted WWE shows on the SyFy channel are going to air with limited commercial breaks.

Monday Night Raw is scheduled to air on SyFy on February 7 and 14. Meanwhile, NXT 2.0 and NXT Vengeance Day will be airing on SyFy on February 8 and 15.