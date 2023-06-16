WWE Payback Premium Live Event Set For Labor Day Weekend

WWE has announced that they will present the premium live event WWE Payback on September 2 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. This is the same weekend that AEW typically holds AEW All Out, which would happen on September 3. The company has yet to announce details, however. Tickets for for the WWE event go on sale on June 27. The last time a Payback event was held was in 2020, which featured Roman Reigns defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in the main event to begin his historic run as Universal Champion.

PITTSBURGH TO HOST WWE® PAYBACK ON SEPTEMBER 2

Tickets On Sale Tuesday, June 27

STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WWE Payback will take place Saturday, September 2 from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. It marks the first premium live event to emanate from Pittsburgh in five years. WWE Payback will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Tickets for WWE Payback go on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. ET via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/wwepayback2023-presale-registration.

In addition, WWE Payback Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location at https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/payback-tickets or by calling 1-855-346-7388, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. The WWE Payback Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more.