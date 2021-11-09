wrestling / News
WWE News: Plans For Date of Next Saudi Arabia Show, New Snapchat Campaign
– WWE is reportedly planning their next Saudi Arabia show for early next year. PWInsider reports that the current plan is to return to the country for a show in February of 2022.
The company’s last Saudi Arabia show was WWE Crown Jewel in October. WWE’s first Saudi show of the year has traditionally used the Super Showdown title, but that is not confirmed for the show as of now.
– WWE announced a new Snapchat campaign where you can use a filter to turn yourself into John Cena:
The time is NOW to see yourself as @JohnCena on @Snapchat Cameos!
Use this Snapcode on iOs to transform into the 16x World Champ ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZM8WcE87uQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2021
