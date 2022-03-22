wrestling / News
WWE News: Playlist Looks at Dolph Ziggler’s NXT Takeover, Maven Hosting New Indy Show
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at how Dolph Ziggler took over NXT 2.0. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch Dolph Ziggler’s journey to becoming NXT Champion, his rivalry with Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa and more.”
– 80s Wrestling has announced that Maven is ISPW’s new weekly show. The company sent out the following announcement:
WWE TOUGH ENOUGH CHAMPION MAVEN HOSTING NEW WEEKLY PRO WRESTLING SHOW
Former WWE Tough Enough Champion Maven is now hosting Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling’s new weekly YouTube show called ISPW Sunday Night Slam which debuted last night with comedian Ryan Mahar. The first episode features “The Superstar” Danny Morrison (formerly ECW’s Danny Doring) defending the ISPW World Heavyweight Championship against Scotty 2 Hotty and HC Loc against Traxx in a Strap Match! You can watch below:
ISPW will be in Totowa, NJ this Friday Night 3/25 at the Totowa PAL with “The Superstar” Danny Morrison (w/ Maven & Dave LaGreca) defending the ISPW World Heavyweight Championship against Justin Corino, The Now defending the ISPW Tag Team Titles against former WWF Tag Team Champions The Head Bangers, Bull James vs. HC Loc, The Winners Club (Sal Sincere, Michael Mars, and King Kaluha) with “The Winner” Andy Vineberg against Leo Sparrow & GKM contested under Winners Club Rules, Shawn Donavan defending the ISPW Tri-State Championship against LSG, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Nunzio vs. Rick Recon, Crowbar vs. Traxx, Gabby Ortiz vs. Adena Steele to crown a new ISPW Women’s Champion, Craig Steele vs. Dominick Denaro in an ISPW Kick-Off Match, and special guest appearances by WWE Hall of Famer “The Birdman” Koko B. Ware and “The Genius” Lanny Poffo! Tickets are available now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ispw-championship-wrestling-march-madness-tickets-248427050997?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On WCW Bringing In Dennis Rodman, Hulk Hogan’s Role In Rodman Choosing WCW Over WWE
- Torrie Wilson Says She Wasn’t Able to Mention Sable In Hall of Fame Speech
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion
- Jeff Hardy Says He Wasn’t Trying To Get Released From WWE, Thought He’d Get Away With Leaving Match