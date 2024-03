– A new report has the results from the dark match main events from WWE Smackdown. PWINsider reports that the following matches took place after the show:

* Gunther def. Jey Uso

* Becky Lynch def. Nia Jax via DQ. Lynch brought out a table and put Jax threw it with a powerbomb when Jax was the second turnbuckle.

– The report also notes that tongith’s show was a legitimate sell out.