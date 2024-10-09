WWE Has Postponed Two NXT Live Events in Florida Due to Hurricane Milton

Two WWE NXT live events in Florida this weekend have been postponed due to the ongoing situation with Hurricane Milton. The hurricane has made travel impossible and the conditions are very dangerous in Florida.

A live event on Friday at the St. Petersburg Armory in St. Petersburg has been pushed back to December 20. You can find more information here.

Another live event for Saturday at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando has been moved to November 2. You can find more information here.