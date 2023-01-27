wrestling / News
WWE Raises WrestleMania 39 Sign For the Royal Rumble
January 27, 2023 | Posted by
It’s time to point to the sky, because that’s where the WrestleMania 39 sign officially is for the Royal Rumble. WWE shared a clip on Twitter of the sign being raised inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, where the PPV takes place this weekend.
It is, of course, tradition for the Royal Rumble winners to point at the sign as a signifier of their victory and their earned match at the spring PPV. You can see the video below:
BREAKING NEWS: The #WrestleMania 39 sign has been raised inside the Alamodome! pic.twitter.com/ilfphuNueZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More on Rumors of WWE Offering Wrestlemania Match to Stone Cold Steve Austin
- More On Why The Briscoes Were Banned From AEW TV by Warner Bros. Discovery
- Update on Which Women Will Not Be in WWE Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble