WWE Raises WrestleMania 39 Sign For the Royal Rumble

It’s time to point to the sky, because that’s where the WrestleMania 39 sign officially is for the Royal Rumble. WWE shared a clip on Twitter of the sign being raised inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, where the PPV takes place this weekend.

It is, of course, tradition for the Royal Rumble winners to point at the sign as a signifier of their victory and their earned match at the spring PPV. You can see the video below: