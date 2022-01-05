WWE RAW Gets Highest Viewership Since October, Rating Also Up

Brock Lesnar is what’s “beast for business”, to steal an old line from Paul Heyman. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW averaged 1,716,000 viewers, which is the highest viewership for the show since October 4 (1.856 million). The show also got a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.42. It’s the highest rating in that demo since November 29. The show also drew the highest 18-34 rating since September 6.

WWE Raw, Monday on USA Network:

1,716,000 total viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.45 (592,000) Highest total viewership since October 4.

📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/31p7EfnpqA — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 5, 2022