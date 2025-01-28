wrestling / News
WWE Raw & Main Event Producers for This Week
January 28, 2025 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has details on the producers for last night’s WWE Raw and Main Event TV tapings. Last night’s Raw was the go-home episode before this weekend’s Royal Rumble:
* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced The War Raiders vs. The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.
* Shane Helms produced Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods.
* Jason Jordan and Petey Williams produced Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn.
* On WWE Main Event, Molly Holly produced Natalya vs. Isla Dawn.
* Also on Main Event, Adam Pearce produced R-Truth vs. Ludwig Kaiser.