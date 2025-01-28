WWE Raw & Main Event Producers for This Week

– Fightful Select has details on the producers for last night’s WWE Raw and Main Event TV tapings. Last night’s Raw was the go-home episode before this weekend’s Royal Rumble:

* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced The War Raiders vs. The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

* Shane Helms produced Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods.

* Jason Jordan and Petey Williams produced Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn.

* On WWE Main Event, Molly Holly produced Natalya vs. Isla Dawn.

* Also on Main Event, Adam Pearce produced R-Truth vs. Ludwig Kaiser.