WWE Raw & Main Event Producers for SummerSlam Fallout
– Fightful Select has details on the producers who worked on last night’s episode of WWE Raw:
* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser in the opening match.
* Shawn Daivari produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler.
* Chris Park also produced the segment with CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Bronson Reed.
* Petey Williams was the producer for The New Day vs. Authors of Pain.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under.
* Robert Roode and Michael Hayes were the producers for Damian Priest vs. JD McDonagh.
* TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) produced the Iyo Sky vs. Sonya Deville match.
* Lastly, Jason Jordan produced the main event, featuring The Wyatt Sick6 vs. Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.
* Also on Main Event, Adam Pearce produced Akira Tozawa vs. Pete Dunne.
* Pearce produced Ivy Nile vs. Albya Fyre on Main Event as well.
