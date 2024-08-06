– Fightful Select has details on the producers who worked on last night’s episode of WWE Raw:

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser in the opening match.

* Shawn Daivari produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler.

* Chris Park also produced the segment with CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Bronson Reed.

* Petey Williams was the producer for The New Day vs. Authors of Pain.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under.

* Robert Roode and Michael Hayes were the producers for Damian Priest vs. JD McDonagh.

* TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) produced the Iyo Sky vs. Sonya Deville match.

* Lastly, Jason Jordan produced the main event, featuring The Wyatt Sick6 vs. Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.

* Also on Main Event, Adam Pearce produced Akira Tozawa vs. Pete Dunne.

* Pearce produced Ivy Nile vs. Albya Fyre on Main Event as well.