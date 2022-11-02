WWE Raw Rating, Audience Drop On Halloween

The rating and audience for this week’s WWE Raw suffered an expected drop on Halloween. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.36 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.501 million viewers. Those numbers are down 20% and 8.5% from the previous week’s 0.45 demo rating and 1.641 million viewers.

The numbers for Raw were the worst on USA Network since the December 6th, 2021 episode drew a 0.35 demo rating and since the July 5th, 2021 episode had 1.472 million viewers. Raw ranked #7 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with Monday Night Football bringing in a 2.84 and 10.01 million viewers on ESPN (plus a 0.43 and 1.290 million on the ESPN 2 simulcast).

Raw is averaging a 0.475 demo rating and 1.77 million viewers in 2022 compared to a 0.52 and 1.786 million for the same time period in 2021. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.35 demo rating (1.553 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.39 demo rating (1.586 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.34 demo rating (1.363 million viewers)