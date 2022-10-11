WWE Raw Rating, Audience Spike Following Extreme Rules

The rating and audience for this week’s WWE Raw jumped following Extreme Rules. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.824 million viewers, up 37.5% and 14.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.40 demo rating and audience of 1.599 million viewers. The rating was the best for the show since the September 5th episode had a 0.58, while the audience was the highest since that same episode’s 2.054 million viewers.

Raw ranked #5 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind the NFL game on ESPN (4.65 demo rating, 15.787 million viewers), plus the pre- and post-game shows and SportsCenter. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.56 demo rating (1.876 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.57 demo rating (1.894 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.53 demo rating (1.703 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.478 demo rating and 1.779 million viewers in 2022 so far, compared to a 0.52 demo rating and 1.794 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.