WWE Raw Rating Hits Seven-Week High, Viewership Up Big

– The rating for this week’s Raw hit the highest point since Raw 25 in January, while viewership was up big as well. Monday night’s episode brought in a 1.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.352 million viewers. Those numbers are up 6% and 8%, respectively, from last week’s 1.09 demo rating and 3.099 million viewers. The rating was the best since the January 22nd Raw 25th Anniversary episode had a 1.71, with the viewership the best since the January 29th episode’s 3.395 million.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating Love & Hip-Hop on VH-1. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.12 demo rating (3.351 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.19 demo rating (3.429 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.16 demo rating (3.275 million viewers)