WWE Raw Rating Jumps to Four-Week High

– The rating and viewership for this week’s Raw jumped to the highest point in four weeks. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.86 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.396 million viewers. Those marks are up 4% and 1% from last week’s 0.82 demo rating and audience of 2.374 million. They mark the highest rating and audience since the September 17th episode had a 0.90 demo rating and 2.672 million viewers.

Raw ranked #5 among cable originals for the night, according to Showbuzz Daily. The NFL game won the night, taking the top three spots between the main game (4.06 demo rating/11.881 million viewers), the Kickoff Show (1.36/4.224 million), and SportsCenter (1.33/3.252 million). The National League Championship series game was #4 with a 0.98 and 4.207 million.

Raw’s hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.89 demo rating (2.490 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.88 demo rating (2.482 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.81 demo rating (2.216 million viewers)