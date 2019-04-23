WWE Raw Rating Sinks to Fifteen-Week Low

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw dropped to the lowest point in almost four months for the series. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.81 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.374 million viewers. Those numbers are down 10% and 11% from last week’s 0.91 demo rating and 2.665 million viewers. This week represents the lowest point for the show since the January 7th show, the first of 2019, had a 0.8 demo rating and 2.324 million viewers.

The show came up against the NBA playoffs, though the game that went up against most of Raw was actually lower than last week, coming in at #2 among cable originals (per Showbuzz Daily) with a 1.02 vs. a 1.14 last week. The #1 show for the night was the playoffs game that started at 10:43 PM ET (1.21 demo rating). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.90 demo rating (2.680 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.79 demo rating (2.296 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.75 demo rating (2.146 million viewers)