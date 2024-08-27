WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Rebound From Last Week’s Drop

WWE Raw jumped back up in the ratings this week following last week’s drop. Monday’s episode scored a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.796 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were up 14% and 9.5% respectively from last week’s 0.50 demo rating and audience of 1.641 million.

The show was still down in both metrics from the episode two weeks ago, when it drew a 0.63 demo rating and 1.890 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.568 demo rating and 1.730 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.547 demo rating and 1.809 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.